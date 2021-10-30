From Chiranjeevi to Venkatesh, Actors Who Produced Brilliant Cinema Without Female Leads

From Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna to Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, there have been numerous male actors, who have worked in some wonderful films without female leads, if the script so demanded. Not having a female lead in a film might sound like a strange idea, for the majority of the audience loves watching the two lead characters romance on screen.

However, some actors have proven on numerous occasions that if the story is strong enough, the film may work even without a female lead. Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh are some of the names who have done films without a heroine. Chiranjeevi, in fact, is reportedly working on his upcoming film God Father wherein there is no female lead.

This project will be a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Even in the past, the actor has done films without heroines. Balakrishna, too, worked without a female partner in a film named ‘Vemulawada Bheemakavi’ in 1976. Nagarjuna starred in movies like Shirdi Sai and Gaganam without heroines.

Advertisement

Venkatesh was seen in the film Eenadu without a female lead opposite him. Legendary actors such as Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth have also done some films without a heroine and still shaken the box office. Mohan Babu and Krishna have also had films without any female actors opposite them.

Senior actor Krishnam Raju did films named “Two Town Rowdy" and “Gangmaster" wherein he had no female lead opposite him. Sobhan Babu is also said to have done multiple films without a heroine at the beginning of his career.

Akkineni Nageswara Rao has also acted in the film like Sudigundalu without a heroine. A film can achieve success with a good storyline without any glitz and glamour. As far as the senior heroes are concerned, they are still challenging the new heroes by creating some amazing content.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.