From Crores to Lakhs, Tollywood Actresses Who Voluntarily Cut Their Remunerations

The Indian film industry has suffered a huge loss owing to the coronavirus pandemic. And while things are returning to normal, the film industry will still take some time to recover. It’s difficult for makers to give crores in remuneration to actors. So, some female actors in the industry have taken pay cuts in their remuneration.

Pooja Hegde is one of the top actors in Tollywood right now. She has acted in several big movies in a row and her remuneration is over 2 crores per project. But now the actor has taken a huge cut in her remuneration owing to the pandemic.

Sai Pallavi, the most loved actor of Tollywood, has also voluntarily cut her remuneration. Along with Virat Parvan, she received less than what she would get for a love story movie. She is currently deciding her remuneration for her upcoming movies.

Samantha takes up to Rs 2 crore for a film. She has also voluntarily cut her remuneration.

Nayantara has also made huge cuts in her remuneration. Earlier, she used to take remuneration of Rs 3 crore.

Kriti Shetty, who made a sensational entry with Uppena, will take up to Rs 30 lakh for the second film. However, reports now say that she has demanded around Rs 50 lakh for her upcoming project, but she will only receive Rs 30 to 40 lakh due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anushka Shetty used to get a remuneration of Rs 3 crore for a film. However, it seems that the range has dropped to lakhs due to the pandemic.

Rakul Preet Singh, too, has announced a cut in her remuneration and it has gone down from crores to lakhs.

Kajal Agarwal, who once used to get a crore and a half for a film, is now taking only a crore.

Rashmika Mandanna, who became a millionaire star with the movie Sarileru Nikevvaru, seems to be taking home one and a half crore. In the Kannada film industry, she has a remuneration of less than Rs 75 lakh.

Tamanna Bhatia has slashed her salary drastically as her chances have dwindled in the meantime. Tamanna takes 50 to 75 lakhs for the film.

Rashi Khanna has a remuneration of less than 50 lakhs.

Shruti Haasan, who once took over a crore, is now taking lakhs home for a film.

Ileana D’Cruze who took over Rs 2 crore for Amar Akbar Antony has now dropped to her remuneration range of Rs 75 lakh.

