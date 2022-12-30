From Delnaaz Irani to Sreejita De, Celebs Who Are In Live-In Relationships

Not many would disagree that live-in relationships have become common these days in India. Celebrities in the entertainment industry can be credited for normalising the acceptance of this setup between a couple. From on-screen to off-screen, the celebs in the Hindi film and TV industry never shy away from talking about this. Keep scrolling through this space to know about some of the actresses from showbiz who are in live-in relationships.

Delnaaz Irani- Television actress Delnaaz Irani is in a happy live-in-relationship with her long-time beau DJ Percy Karkaria. She was earlier married to TV actor Rajeev Paul. The former couple parted ways after 14 years of marriage in 2010.

Mugdha Godse- Mugdha Godse’s live-in relationship with renowned actor Rahul Dev has been the talk of the town for a very long time now. Mugdha opened up about it in an interview with a portal. She said that they are very happy together and not labelling anything with marriage.

Ashlesha Sawant - Ashlesha Sawant and Sandeep Baswana are in a relationship for more than 14 years. Their unique love story will give anyone serious relationship goals. The couple met each other on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002. The duo have chosen not to formalise their bond by getting married.

Hina Khan- Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal met on the set of daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rocky was the supervising producer of this show. They were great friends at first and soon their relationship blossomed into love. It was followed by Rocky proposing to Hina on national television, in the show Bigg Boss 11.

Sreejita De- Uttaran actress Sreejita De is living with her partner Michael Blohm-Pape, and the duo got engaged in Paris. In an interview with a portal, Sreejita revealed that she also plans to tie the knot later this year. According to Sreejita, her marriage would be a close-knit ceremony.

