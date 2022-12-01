From Dharmendra To Tiger Shroff: A Look At B-Town’s Favourite Action Heroes

Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film, An Action Hero, will feature the talented actor in a never-seen-before avatar. This will be his first straight-up action movie. With the project, in which he plays a film star, the National Award-winning actor takes a break from his small-town boy roles. Ayushmann further stated in an interview that they were against the inclusion of a forced romantic tune in this movie, since it could detract from the primary plot. The lead actor announced that Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi will make special appearances in the movie.

This gives us a chance to look back at some of Bollywood’s well-defined action stars.

Dharmendra- While talking about action stars, it will be unfair not to list veteran actor Dharmendra. The legendary star has worked in several hit action movies like Loha, Aag Hi Aag, Loh Purush, Jugnu and Do Chor.

Amitabh Bachchan- The Big B of Bollywood has given various hits. His roles as an action star in movies like Kaala Patthar, Khuda Gawah, Mard, Suhaag and Satte Pe Satta are iconic.

Sunny Deol- The actor can never be missed from the list. He has worked in movies like Ghayal, Gatak, Geet, Gadar, Border, Zor, and Maa Tujhe Salaam.

John Abhram- The fitness freak of Bollywood has given massive action hits. Movies like Attack, Dhoom, Madras Cafe, Shootout at Wadala, Satyamev Jayate, and Dishoom are some of his well-known action stints.

Ajay Devgn- The Singham of Hindi cinema has worked in action movies like RRR, Raid, Sooryavanshi, Son of Sardar, Thank God, Gangaajal, Drishyam and Omkara.

Akshay Kumar- The Khiladi actor appeared in action movies like Katputli, Baby, Rowdy Rathore, Rustom, Bell Bottom, Chandni Chowk to China, and Sooryavanshi 2.0.

Tiger Shroff- The Flying Jatt of B-Town is known for his jaw-dropping action sequences. Some of his finest peformances inlcude War, Baaghi, Heropanti, Munna Michael, Ganpath and Rambo.

