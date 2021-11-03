From Divyanka Tripathi To Aly Goni, Big Telly Stars Attend Sandeep Sikand’s Diwali Party

Diwali in Bollywood means parties featuring stars from the film and TV industry. Producer Sandeep Sikand recently threw a Diwali bash for his colleagues. The event saw many popular telly faces registering their presence. Actress Divyanka Tripathi arrived with her husband Vivek Dahiya. While Divyanka looked as beautiful as ever in a sky-blue color lehenga, her husband Vivek looked handsome in a blue color ethnic attire. The dazzling couple were seen posing for the shutterbugs.

Bigg Boss fame actor Aly Goni entered the party in grand style in plain black Pathani kurta and printed jacket. Among others, Adaa Khan looked cool in a maroon crop top and long skirt at the Diwali bash.

Dheeraj Dhoopar of the popular romantic television show Kundali Bhagya fame was with wife Vinny Arora. The couple looked very stylish. TV actor Ruslaan Mumtazwas thegre too with his wife Nirali Mehta.

Pooja Gor looked very beautiful in a black and golden saree. Pooja rose to fame after her performance in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Malik, who recently became parents, arrived in matching black ethnic outfits. Seeing the paparazzi, both of them not only smiled but also posed in style.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Ssudeep Sahir was seen at the party with his wife Anantica. She looked glamorous in a red saree.

Karanveer Mehra wore a plain black kurta and enjoyed some good time.

