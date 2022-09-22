From Flop Beginnings to National Award, The Glorious Career of Priya Mani Raj

Actress Priya Mani Raj, who was last seen in Virata Parvam — directed by Udugula Venu — aced her role. She was widely appreciated by film critics for her stellar performance in the movie. In the Venu directorial, she acted as a comrade of Sai Pallavi.

The story revolved around the Naxalite insurgency and documented a real incident that happened in 1990. The film stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Along with Priya Mani in the supporting role, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, and Eshwari Rao.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The movie was a romantic saga between Comrade Ravanna, played by Rana Daggubati, and his beloved Vennela, essayed by Sai Pallavi. Virata Parvam narrates that Vennela reads some banned literature books written by Ravanna and gets attracted to him. She imagines a life with the comrade. In the movie, although performed decently at the box office, the acting skills of Sai Pallavi and Priya Mani stole the show.

Unlike others, Priya Mani Raj’s journey as a cine star was not a walk in the park. She made her debut in the movie in 2013 with Evare Athagadu. The film, unfortunately, flopped leaving Priya in distress about her career. She received a call from the director of Pellaina Kothalo. The movie was directed by Madan and cast actors like Jagapathi Babu, MS Narayana, Sunil, Astha Singhal, and veteran star Kota Srinivas Rao.

Advertisement

This film fetched what she never dreamt of. Priya Mani was honoured with sudden fame. Her performance against Jagapathi Babu gave the best chemistry between the two. It was widely appreciated. This helped her to float her boat of a career in the ocean of cinema.

Priya’s next film was with Karthi, and it was titled Paruthiveeran. This movie fetched her the National award for Best Actress. She even worked in the Hindi movie Maidan and will also be seen in Jaawan with Shahrukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here