Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya dated each other for almost 10 years before getting married, according to reports.

Last Updated: February 06, 2023

Shreya Ghoshal, the queen of heartwarming melodies, has succeeded in making a distinct identity in the Bollywood music industry in a very short span of time. Not only in Bollywood, but she has also sung many songs for regional films and TV serials. The popular singer has given voice for tracks in Hindi as well as other languages including Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Assamese.

Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984, in Berhampore, in a Bengali family. But, she grew up in Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota, Rajasthan. According to reports, Shreya was only 4 years old when she started playing the harmonium. Later, she took classical music lessons from her guru Mahesh Chandra Sharma.

Shreya’s journey to fame started with the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Following the success, she made her Bollywood playback singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama Devdas (2002) and soon emerged as a famous playback singer.

Just like Shreya’s professional life, her love life is also quite interesting. In 2015, Shreya Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, who is an engineer by profession. Both are parents to a cute little baby boy Devyaan. According to reports, Shreya and Shiladitya were school friends. The lovebirds started seeing each other during their student days.

If reports are to be believed, Shreya and Shiladitya dated each other for almost 10 years before getting married. It is also said that Shiladitya first proposed Shreya. In one of her interviews, Shreya revealed that she went to attend a friend’s wedding where Shiladitya proposed to her for marriage.

Well, nothing could drift these lovebirds apart from each other even though they both have different career paths. Despite all of this, Shreya and Shiladitya have made sure that no matter what, they will stay together forever.

On the work front, Shreya has given voice for two songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest album Sukoon. Interestingly, it was Bhansali who gave Shreya her first break in Bollywood playback singing in his blockbuster film Devdas.

first published: February 06, 2023
last updated: February 06, 2023
