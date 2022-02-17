From Gangubai to Brahmastra, The Most Anticipated Films of 2022, Their Release Dates

The pandemic has changed the world around us. The case is no different for Bollywood films. The days of a classic masala rom-com ensuring box office success are long gone. With OTT establishing itself as a major player in recent times, even small-budget films are finding platforms and audiences.

Instead of the usual song-and-dance routine, the viewers now look for realistic narratives, a carefully picked cast, and good direction. Here are a few films that appear to have it all for the year 2022. Which of them piques your interest the most?

>Gangubai Kathiawadi – February 18, 2022

This much-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, starring Alia Bhatt, was supposed to be released in 2021, but the pandemic derailed its premiere. Since COVID has waned in India and cinemas are reopening, the film will now be released on February 18, 2022.

>Adipurush- August 11, 2022

Adhipurush, Prabhas’ next film, will be released on August 11. Even before its debut, the picture was embroiled in a slew of controversy. Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, is a forthcoming film starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Mata Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Ravan.

>Laal Singh Chaddha – April 14, 2022

Aamir Khan’s next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, is expected to premiere in theatres in early 2022, making it one of the most anticipated on this list. The film is an adaption of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, and Kareena Kapoor co-stars with Khan as the leading lady.

>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – March 25, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiya, which debuted in 2007 and was a huge hit, had a sequel announced shortly after its release. Interestingly, Karthik Aryan will play the male lead instead of Akshay Kumar. The movie will hit theatres on March 25 this year.

>Brahmastra part 1- September 9 2022

This forthcoming Bollywood film from 2022 stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, as well as Nagarjuna Akkineni as the first instalment of a trilogy. The film will be released in theatres on September 9.

