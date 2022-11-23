From Good Newwz To Arjun Patiala, A Look At Diljit Dosanjh’s Hindi Comedy Films

Actor Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most prominent faces of the Punjabi film industry. He has also achieved recognition in Bollywood. Recently his film Jogi, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released on Netflix. Both the film and his performance received huge appreciation from the critics and the audience.

Before Jogi, Diljit worked in films like Udta Punjab, Soorma, Phillauri and many more. The actor is well-equipped to play serious and intense characters on one side; at the same time, his comic timing is also excellent, which we have seen in many Punjabi films, including Sardar Ji, Jatt and Juliet.

Not only in Punjabi movies, but Diljit has also worked in several comedy films in Bollywood. Today, let us take a look at his five best comedy Hindi films:

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: In the year 2020, Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari was released on the occasion of Diwali amid the lockdown. It is a romantic satire comedy film. The movie also featured Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. In the film, Diljit played the role of a rich Punjabi boy who wants to have a love marriage. His love interest in the film is Fatima, while Manoj played the role of her brother. The movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma, was a good dose of laughter in the film.

Arjun Patiala: Arjun Patiala was released in the year 2019, and Diljit played the role of a police officer. Apart from him, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma played the lead roles. There were also many other phenomenal actors in the film including Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Zeeshan Ayyub and Ronit Roy. In the film, Diljit plays the character of Arjun Singh, who dreams of making his underserved area drug-free. He depicts his superior comic timing and acting in the film.

Good Newwz: In this movie, Diljit worked with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. The movie revolved around IVF, and Diljit won the hearts of the audience with his acting and humour. This film became one of the biggest blockbuster films of 2019.

Welcome to New York: Welcome to New York was directed by Chakri Toleti and also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from them, many celebs did cameos in this film. In the movie, Diljit played the role of a recovery agent whose dream is to become a big actor. He becomes a part of a big event and kidnaps Karan Johar from there. Diljit’s role as this Bollywood entertainer was amazing and was loved by the viewers.

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya: Diljit Dosanjh also made a guest appearance in the 2012 comedy film Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. He joined it as a singer only. He also sang the song Pee Pa Pee Pa Ho Gaya in the film, one of that year’s super hit songs.

