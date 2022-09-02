From Idhu Varai To Anbae Peranbae: Evergreen Melodious Tracks By Yuvan Shankar Raja

A song from Karthi’s Viruman, Kanja Poovu Kannala has crossed 20 million views on YouTube. It has been sung by none other than Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sid Sriram. It was released on May 24 and has successfully struck a chord with the masses. The romantic number boasts mind-soothing tunes and melodious vocals. Yuvan is known for composing several chartbusters. Here’s taking a look at some of the melodies sung, as well as composed, by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Devathaiyai Kanden

Advertisement

Devathaiyai Kanden is the title track of the eponymous 2005 film, directed by Boopathy Pandian. When this song was released, 17 years ago, it was quick to become a chartbuster. In fact, many people still tune in to this evergreen song. Raja, Devathaiyai Kanden has been sung by Harish Raghavendra.

Idhu Varai

Idhu Varai is a harmonious song from the movie Goa. The chemistry between Priya Bajpai and Jai in the music video of this hit song was widely praised by netizens. In addition to Priya and Jai’s romance, Ajeesh and Andrea Jeremiah’s vocals also won fans’ hearts. The music of Idhu Varai has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Chinna Chinnathai

Chinna Chinnathai is a rock song from the movie Mounam Pesiyadhe, which was directed by debutant Ameer. Along with composing its music, Yuvan Shankar Raja has also sung this song with Hariharan. The lyrics of this popular song have been penned by Puthuvai Nambi. Chinna Chinnathai stars Suriya and Trisha.

Advertisement

Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal

Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal has been sung by Srimathumitha, Harish Raghavendra and Ustad Sultan Khan. This romantic track has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The music video, starring Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal, focuses on two individuals, who yearn to express their love to each other but their hesitation overpowers their feelings.

Anbae Peranbae

Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Anbae Peranbae is a soulful song that has been sung by Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal. The music video of this romantic number features Rakul Preet and Suriya. The song is from the 2019 film NGK, which was directed by Selvaraghavan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here