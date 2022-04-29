From John Abraham’s Butt to Priyanka Chopra’s Smile, Here’s A List of Bollywood Celebs Who Insured Their Body Parts

Bollywood personalities work their fans both on and off stage with their mesmerising acting skills as well as iconic physical attributes. Some celebrities have been so closely associated with their physical features that they have been insured. Insuring body parts has been a common practice among Hollywood actors and sports players in the West, but in India only a handful seemed to have insured their assets. From Priyanka Chopra to Amitabh Bachchan these celebrities have been rumoured to have insured body parts that added value to their acting persona. Some of these insurance stories are based on unconfirmed reports while others have been officially announced on the celebrities’ Instagram handles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. She has come a long way in her acting journey and has starred in Hollywood films as well. The actor is known for her unique fashion sense and her ability to pull off almost any outfit. However, her most magnetic feature is her iconic smile. She decided to insure it when she heard of dentists making a quick buck by advertising that they were capable of giving patients a “smile like Priyanka Chopra" through surgical tweaking. This attracted many young girls to get their teeth modified. The actor insured her pearly smile for 10 million dollars, as reported by Filmibeat.

John Abraham:

John Abraham’s rippling muscles as well as his shredded body make him the inspiration and drool-worthy crush across the country for many. Following Dostana, where the actor flashed a part of his butt, insurance companies have flocked around the actor offering to insure the body part for as high as 100 million rupees. According to DNA India, the actor said, “Yes, there is an initiative from my side but this is a work in progress. I am meeting various people for this. At this point, I would not like to say more." Apparently the actor has to pay a premium of 100 million rupees but according to DNA India’s source, Abraham was quite excited about it.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan:

Bollywood veteran and icon, Amitabh Bachchan is known for his baritone voice along with his legendary acting skills. In the aftermath of an incident that involved a tobacco manufacturer who allegedly used Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to promote his tobacco products, the Bollywood hero decided to get his voice insured to prevent any such altercations from ever happening again.

Neha Dhupia:

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia is known for her figure as well as her pursuits in modelling and Indian cinema. In an interview, the actor revealed to Hindustan Times, that the same company that insured Jennifer Lopez’s butt had approached her to do the same for her. DNA India’s source reported that, “The Company’s claim to fame is apparently the 27 million dollars insurance policy they put in place for Jennifer. They recently happened to see Neha’s film and were very impressed with her hourglass figure, specifically her posterior. Besides a local agent who handles her work, she also has an international company that looks after her assignments and that is where the insurance company got in touch with. They apparently called her agents and expressed an interest in getting in touch with Neha, even as they revealed the purpose behind their call."

Mallika Sherawat:

Mallika Sherawat rose up in Bollywood as a sex symbol and has proved to have a bold screen presence. Following a fan’s compliment, the actor decided that her body was one of her most important assets and expressed her desire for her producers to insure her body, as reported by Times of India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.