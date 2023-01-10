From Kanaa to Kaakka Muttai: On Aishwarya Rajesh's Birthday, a Look at Her Top Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AISHWARYA RAJESH: Aishwarya Rajesh has carved a niche for herself in the south film industry with her acting prowess. She has starred in many critical movies like Kanaa, Thittam Irandu, Ka Pae Ranasingam and Kaakka Muttai. Be it nailing exceptional roles or mesmerising the audience with her dialogue delivery, acting comes naturally to her. In her career span of over a decade, Aishwarya Rajesh has played many unconventional and versatile roles. On January 10, the South diva turns a year older.

To mark her 33rd birthday, here’s a look at Aishwarya Rajesh’s top performance in films that were lauded by critics and fans alike.

Kanaa

Aishwarya Rajesh’s performance as Kousalya Murugesan in Kanaa, a women-centric, sports-based film, is one of her best and most challenging roles. She essays the character of a brave and tenacious girl from a rural village and farming background who wants to pursue her dream of making it big in cricket. Aishwarya Rajesh’s acting in Arunraja Kamaraj’s film was a perfect fit for the role of a cricketer, especially a bowler, which requires a lot of physical endurance.

Dharmadurai

In the film Dharmadurai, Aishwarya Rajesh plays the part of Anbuselvi, a normal country girl who works towards the betterment of the elderly while simultaneously working on farms. The Seenu Ramasamy directorial film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Stella Dange in lead roles. Aishwarya Rajesh’s role in this film is short yet very captivating.

Vadachennai

Aishwarya Rajesh portrays Padma in the epic gangster movie Vadachennai, which was directed by Vetri Maaran. She got the screen time mostly given to a female protagonist in an action thriller and did the character justice. Even though the character is not the main focus of the plot, it has a significant impact on the overall narration.

Namma Veettu Pillai

Namma Veetu Pillai is based on a brother-sister relationship. The character of Thulasi, an adopted sister of Arumpom (Sivakarthikeyan) is played by Aishwarya Rajesh and holds the soul of the film. Arumpon’s family members degrade and criticise her as a young girl. Aishwarya Rajesh nailed the role of a lovable younger sister who was only happy with her brother, and as a mature woman who, after marriage, couldn’t stand the feud between her brother and husband.

Kaakka Muttai

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a woman living in the slums with her two children and her mother-in-law in the critically acclaimed film Kaakka Muttai. As the sole breadwinner and with the hope of providing a better life to her children, Aishwarya Rajesh maintains the character’s nature with a composed hard expression.

