Home » News » Movies » From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Anushka Sharma, B-Town Celebrates India Women Team’s Win

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Anushka Sharma, B-Town Celebrates India Women Team’s Win

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as they lauded the women's cricket team on winning the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup finals.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood celebrities react as India Women Team wins the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup
Bollywood celebrities react as India Women Team wins the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup

It is a moment of pride for everyone as the Indian Women's Cricket Team won the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup finals. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as they lauded the women's cricket team on their win. India defeated England by seven wickets to lift the World Cup. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities have also given a shout-out to the women’s cricket team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has reshared a post for the Indian Women's team.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, who will soon be seen in the biopic of former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami, wrote, ‘Way to go Champions.’

RELATED NEWS

Kajol also shared a picture on Instagram of the U-19 Indian Women’s Cricket team and wrote, “You’ve made us all proud.”

Beaming with joy, Abhishek Bachchan said, ‘Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Super proud of each and every one of you.’

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu has dropped a string of pictures from the match and wrote, ‘That’s the first cup for the ladies… and I am sure there are many more to come… we have just started.’ Take a look at their Instagram stories below

Advertisement

India, led by Shafali Verma, won the inaugural ICC U-19 World Cup by seven wickets. India first bowled England out for 68 in 17.1 overs before chasing the target down in 14 overs to lift the trophy. With figures of 4-0-6-2 and 4-0-13-2, India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win. India had nothing but appreciation for the World Champions after the game.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial film The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and is currently in its post-production stage. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Helmed by Abhishek Banerjee, the movie also stars Manoj Anand and Ravi Multani in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 30, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 11:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Sets Internet On Fire With Drool-worthy Photo In Black And White Monokini, See The Diva's Sexy Swimwear Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Inside Pictures From Mehendi And Sangeet, Check Out The Candid Photos Of The Couple