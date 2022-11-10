From Kartik Aaryan to Disha Patani, Know Who is Dating Whom

After the dating rumours of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda and the link-up of something going between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey, we might have two new couples on the block. As per the reports by Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan have gotten too close recently. The duo has been spending a lot of time together at each other’s places. A close source to Kartik told the media house that when the actor is not working he chooses to chill at his residence with Pashmina and vice versa.

The media house also shared that Kartik drove his close friend Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu. Jio World Drive is their favourite late-night destination and the patisserie Cou Cou is their favourite joint.

On the professional front, Kartik is gearing up for his upcoming movie Freddy. On the other hand, Pashmina will make her Bollywood debut with the Ishq Vishk sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Another rumoured couple in the town is Disha Patani and her friend Aleksander Alex Ilic who is her gym buddy and Serbian model based in Mumbai. The duo was spotted by shutterbugs while leaving together from a plush restaurant Mizu in Bandra on Sunday. The actress looked stunning in a lacy maroon corset top that she paired with denim pants. She completed her look with white sneakers and a small handbag.

Earlier, in August, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who never denied nor confirmed their relationship, have parted ways. The rumoured couple was consistent on and off in their relationship and had some irreconcilable issues in recent years.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns paired with John Abraham. The actress has a few projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha along with Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Disha also has Mari Selvaraj’s Suriya 42, and Rohit Dhawan’s untitled project in her pipeline.

