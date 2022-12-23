From Katrina Kaif To Helen, Foreign Divas Who Made it Big in Bollywood

Bollywood is all-embracing, and the fact that many actresses from other nations are making their mark in the industry proves this. From Jacqueline Fernandez to Katrina Kaif, these actresses have proved that despite being a foreigner, one can have a massive fanbase in the Hindi film industry.

Let’s take a look at some of these B’town divas:

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood, who has starred in several blockbuster movies. Katrina is a native of Britain, who moved to India to work in showbiz when she was just in her teens. In the beginning, Katrina found it challenging to speak and understand Hindi, but soon she improved. Rest is history.

Helen, a Bollywood actress and Salim Khan’s wife, is a foreigner too. She was born in Myanmar. She travelled to India in hopes of finding work in movies. In her time, she was the most well-known dancer. One of her most well-known item songs is Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu. This song helped her achieve immense success.

Nargis Fakhri, a popular Bollywood actress, is also not Indian. She belongs to the Pakistani-Czech ethnicity. She worked as a model for a while, before switching to Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Rockstar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. But she was unable to achieve the level of success she wanted in films but continues to work in showbiz.

Jacqueline Fernandes is from Sri Lanka. The actress has collaborated with celebrities like Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. She once held the title of Miss Sri Lanka. With the film Aladdin, she made her Bollywood debut in 2009.

Sunny Leone is a native of Canada. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jism 2, and today she is a well-known celebrity in India. She has appeared in a lot of Bollywood films and has several popular dance numbers to her credit.

Nora Fatehi is from Morocco, and she was born and raised in Canada. She has stated in interviews that she considers herself “an Indian at heart." The actress-dancer earned a massive fan following and has come a long way in the industry owing to her dance skills.

