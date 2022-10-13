From Katrina Kaif to Shibani Dandekar, Celebrities to Mark First Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth is a much-celebrated festival in India. It is a one-day festival marked by married women. Women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise. It is celebrated for the well-being and longevity of the husbands. Such is the significance of the festival that TV serials and Bollywood movies have time and again portrayed the rituals and celebrations of Karva Chauth. From common people to celebrities, everyone marks this day with much fervour and faith.

Karva Chauth is made of two words- Karva, meaning an earthen pot, and Chauth meaning fourth. Celebrities from the Television industry to B-Town beauties, here are some of the newly-wed brides who are likely to celebrate this festival -

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the nuptial knot in December 2021. They are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood. Fans are waiting to catch the first glimpse of Katrina and Vicky Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna got married to Varun Bangera in a private ceremony on February 5, 2022. The actress is currently enjoying her marital bliss and keeps uploading photos with her spouse.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the power couple of Bollywood, whose wedding took the internet by storm. The couple is currently gearing up to welcome their first child.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta actress, Ankita Lokhande got married to businessman Vicky Jain and the wedding was held on a grand scale. The very much-in-love couple keeps dropping cute photos and videos on their social media.

Anushka Ranjan

Alia Bhatt’s BFF, Anushka Ranjan had a star-studded wedding in November 2021 to Aditya Seal. It will be exciting to see the two sharing the festivities together.

Sayantani Ghosh

Tv actress Sayantani Ghosh got married to her long-time beau Anugrah Tiwari in December 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the wedding knot in February, this year. Shibani made it to the headlines after she picked a red wedding gown inside of the statement white colour for the big day.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress, Shraddha Arya married a Naval Officer, Commander Rahul Nagal, in Delhi. In an interview, Shraddha revealed that their marriage was a long-distance one.

Patralekhaa

After 11 long years of dating, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul got hitched in November. There wedding was a magical affair.

