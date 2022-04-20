From KGF 2 to Kabali, Highest Grossing Telugu Dubbed Films of All Time

Many south Indian films have crossed the language barrier in recent years, winning widespread praise around the globe. The large budgets of these films are also a major reason for the market’s expansion to other states and even the pan-India level.

The South Indian film industry focuses on delivering great narratives in almost all genres. It’s no secret that Tollywood has a sizable fan base when it comes to big-budget films. However, the recent triumph of KGF 2 pushes us to mend our thoughts.

Here are some Telugu dubbed south Indian movies that have broken many records in the Telugu dominant regions (AP/TG).

KGF 2

The box office numbers prove that the Yash-starrer action flick is currently riding high on its pan-Indian success. Despite having a direct face-off with Vijay’s Beast, the Kannada origin movie not only shattered records in the native states but also AP/TG. The movie has raked in Rs. 93 Cr gross and became the highest-grossing Telugu dubbed movie.

2.0

The next on the list is Rajnikanth’s 2.0. The movie became the first Telugu dubbed movie to cross the Rs. 50 Cr mark in the Ap/TG. The movie concluded its final run at the Telugu Box Office with Rs. 52.80 Cr share. However, with ROI only around 75%, the movie was still considered a flop at the BO.

Robot

The first Installment of 2.0, Robot was a huge success at the Telugu Box Office. The Rajnikanth-starrer’s Telugu dubbed version raked in a total share of Rs. 36 Cr in the AP/TG region.

I

The Vikram starrer stands at number 4 with Rs. 51 Cr gross and Rs. 28 Cr share at the AP/TG Box office. The fresh concept and unique narrative of the film contributed to the film’s success.

Kabali

It seems like the Telugu audience is simply in love with superstar Rajinikanth. With 2 movies already on the list, Rajnikanth holds the 5th position as well as Kabali. The film concluded its theatrical run in Telugu states with Rs. 23.7 Cr share.

