From Lakshmi Sowjanya to B V Nandini Reddy: Meet The Women Filmmakers in Tollywood

A film revolves around its director. From the first shot to pack-up, the entire crew functions as per the instructions issued by a director. At times, we watch a movie because of its director. Over the years, we have seen a number of directors craving their place in the hearts of cinema lovers. From SS Rajamouli to Puri Jagannadh, directors have always raised the expectation bar. And, the sector, which mostly saw male directors with megaphones, has witnessed a change in the last couple of years. Now, women have also stepped onto this turf and have even delivered some good quality work. Let us start with the Telugu director Lakshmi Sowjanya, who made her directorial debut with Varudu Kavalenu starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma. The movie hit the theatres on October 29. The romantic comedy is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

As we are talking about the women directors in Tollywood, it would be wrong to miss B V Nandini Reddy She doesn’t need any introduction. She made her debut in 2011 with the film Ala Modalaindi. Her last film was Oh! Baby featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.

Then we have Sudha Kongara Prasad, who had predominantly worked in both Tamil and Telugu industries. She directed the film Guru, which was the remake of her own film Irudhi Suttru. She made her debut as a director with the hit film Chantigadu. Unfortunately, the talented director died due to illness in 2018.

Vijaya Nirmala, an actress, producer and director, had helmed 44 films in her career. Her name got registered in the Guinness Book of Records in 2002 as a female director with most films. She died of a heart attack in 2019.

Other names on the list include Bhanumati, Sripriya, Suchitra Chandrabose and Sanjana Reddy.

