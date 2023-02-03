Celebrities are always in the limelight because of their relationships and affairs. Apart from their movies, celebs’ breakups and patch-ups garner a lot of attention too. Today, we’ll talk about the love life of famous Bhojpuri actors, who married twice.

Manoj Tiwari

Politician and Bhojpuri actor-singer Manoj Tiwari had two marriages. The actor first got married to Rani Tiwari in the year 1999. The two are parents to a daughter Riti Tiwari. After being married for 11 years, Manoj and Rani got separated in 2011. Then, for the second time, in the year 2020, Manoj Tiwari got married to Surabhi Tiwari, at the age of 49. He has two daughters with her. His wife Surbhi Tiwari is a singer by profession.

Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has been married thrice. He first married Neelam Devi in 2014. A year after this, in 2015, she died by suicide. The actor then married Jyoti Singh in 2018. Now, according to some sources, the couple has decided to break their relationship. Both are in discussion about divorce. Pawan Singh’s wife has made many serious allegations against him and his in-laws.

Yash Kumar

Bhojpuri actor Yash Kumar was also married twice. The first time he got married was in the year 2013 to Anjana Singh. The duo worked together in many Bhojpuri films. After a few years of their marriage, Yash fell in love with the Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha and got divorced Anjana on mutual consent. Both the actors, Nidhi and Yash were in a relationship for a long time and got married in May last year.

Yash Kumar started his acting career in 2010 from the TV serial Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2012. In 2013, he made his film debut in the Bhojpuri movie Dildar Sanwariya. He has also worked in several south Indian and Bollywood films.

