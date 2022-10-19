From Monster To Ram Setu, A Look At Indian Films Releasing On Diwali 2022

Diwali 2022 is just around the corner. And, Indian cinema is all set to kick off the festival of lights by treating audiences to a host of upcoming films, which are slated to release around this time. From Mohanlal’s Monster and Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu to Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, check out the list of the much-awaited films that will be released in theatres this Diwali:

Monster (October 21)

Monster is a Malayalam crime-action thriller which stars Mohan Lal, Lakshmi Manchu, Lena, Honey Rose, Siddique, Sudev Nair and KB Ganesh Kumar in the lead roles. The film will open in cinemas this Friday, October 21. The upcoming film is directed by Vysakh and written by Udaykrishna. Mohan Lal will be seen playing a Punjabi man, Lucky Singh, in Monster.

Padavettu (October 21)

Nivin Pauly- and Aditi Balan-starrer Padavettu is directed by debutant Liju Krishna for Yoodlee films. The Malayalam action-thriller showcases the story of the oppressed section of society in North Kerala. Alongside Nivin and Aditi, the film also stars Meera Jasmine, Manju Warrier and Shammi in key roles.

Sardar (October 21)

The Tamil spy action thriller is headlined by Karthi, Raashii Khanna, Laila, and Rajisha Vijayan. Irumbuthirai fame PS Mithran has written and directed the film. Karthi will be seen essaying dual roles as an ex-Raw operative as well as an inspector in Sardar.

Ram Setu (October 25)

The Akshay Kumar-starrer is directed by Abhishek Sharma. In the film, Akshay will be seen playing an archaeologist. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female leads.

Thank God (October 25)

Starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, Thank God will be clashing with Ram Setu at the box office. The fantasy comedy is directed by Indra Kumar. Alongside Ajay and Sidharth, its star cast also boasts of Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi.

Gandhada Gudi (October 28)

The dream project of the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Gandhada Gudi pays a tribute to the rich flora and fauna of Karnataka. The docufilm also stars wildlife photographer Amoghavarsha JS. It marks the last big screen appearance of Puneeth Rajkumar.

