From Mouni Roy to Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani Reveals Who All Called Him Up After His Heartbreak Post | Exclusive

Arjun Bijlani’s fans were left worried after he recently took to social media and shared a post that read “Forever is a lie," followed by a broken heart emoji. Soon after the actor’s post, there were speculations if everything was fine between him and his wife Neha. Later, Arjun had to put an end to all rumours clarifying that his post was in regard to one of his upcoming shows - Roohaniyat.

The India’s Got Talent host opened up about the same in an exclusive conversation with News18.com and revealed what had actually happened. Arjun mentioned that he had put up the post late at night amid the shoot, but was left shocked when he saw how everyone misinterpreted it. He also revealed that he was flooded with calls and messages from friends and fans, who were all concerned about him and Neha.

“I remember I was shooting and I got this creative and I quickly posted it. I was shooting after that and then I packed up late and by the time I woke up in the morning and I am…I am getting calls. I have had messages, ‘What happened’ or ‘Is everything okay?’. Instagram pe I have got so many messages, so many fans messaging, friends messaging. My closest friends called me (asking) if I am okay. I was like, ‘What happened?’ But then everyone was like, ‘you posted forever is a lie’. So I told them, my web series is going to come soon and that it’s creative for the web series, it has nothing to do with my personal life. The next day, I put up a clarification online, but it was funny," Arjun Bijlani told News18.com.

On being asked what was his wife Neha’s reaction was to all the rumours, Arjun laughed and informed us that she was bombarded with telephonic calls as well. “Neha must have been sleeping because maine raat ko daala tha, raat ko main late ghar pe aaya tha (I had posted it late at night and I came back home late). So in the morning, I explained to her what is happening and that I posted this creative. Everybody called her also. She was like, ‘No no, everything is fine and it must be something else’," the actor mentioned.

Arjun Bijlani also revealed that several of his friends and colleagues from the industry were also left confused. Whether it was his Naagin co-star Mouni Roy or Hina Khan, several of Arjun’s fans also dialed him to check if everything was well. The actor further could not resist laughing as he revealed that even Neha’s brother called him asking if everything was fine. “Yes yes, all my friends. Mouni called, Karan Wahi, Hina Khan, matlab so many of them, everybody. All of them asked if everything is okay. Forget that, Neha’s brother called me, ‘What happened?’ I was like, ‘nothing happened’," Arjun Bijlani concluded.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani will be next seen in MX Player’s Roohnaiyat. It is a romantic mystery drama that also stars Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on March 23. Apart from this, Arjin is currently hosting India’s Got Talent too. Arjun and his wife Neha are currently also participants of the reality show Smart Jodi which airs every Sunday on Star Plus.

