From Naga Chaitanya to Rakul Preet, Actors Who Were Brilliant Sportspersons

Sports and film celebrities are often seen spending good time together, whether it’s at the parties or on a personal level, they do get along well. And do you know that so many in our film industries — Bollywood and regional — started their careers as sportspersons before making big in the entertainment industry.

Today we are going to tell you about your favourite Telugu actors, who began their careers as sportspersons before transitioning to acting. The list includes celebrities who have played professionally and represented their college, state or India in their respective games.

Sudhir Babu:

Sudhir Babu began his career in the film industry as a supporting actor in Gautham Menon-directed Ye Maaya Chesave. His first film in a leading role was Siva Manasulo Sruthi. But did you know he was a national level badminton player and played several matches with Pullela Gopichand in doubles? He was the rank one player of Badminton in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Srinivas Avasarala:

Srinivas Avasarla has a diploma degree in screenwriting from the University of California, Los Angeles and started acting classes for a year at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, New York City. He made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Ashta Chamma. The actor turned director is an avid racquetball player and he had represented India in a Racquetball Asian Championship in Seoul, South Korea.

Naga Shaurya:

Naga Shaurya made his debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Cricket Girl and Beer. He was also part of the National Film Award-winning anthology film, Chandamama Kathalu. Naga Shaurya before making a debut in the film industry was a national level tennis player.

Naga Chaitanya:

Naga Chaitanya is in news these days due to his divorce from noted South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Chaitanya made his debut with Telugu film Josh. Till now he has given several super hit movies and has won several awards for his acting. Naga Chaitanya is a huge lover of supercars and is a professional car racer. He is still active on the F1 track.

Akhil Akkineni:

The 27-year-old American born actor made his debut on the silver screen at the age of one in the film Sisindri. He made a full fledged entry into the Telugu film industry with the movie Akhil in the year 2015. Before starting his career as an actor, Akkineni was a professional cricketer and he trained in the sport in Australia.

Tarun:

Tarun had received his first National Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1991 for his work in Mani Ratnam’s film Anjali. He has given several hits throughout his career. Tarun, apart from being a wonderful actor, is also a professional cricketer. He has played several Ranji matches.

Rakul Preet Singh:

Rakul Preet Singh, who has fans across the globe now, is well known for giving several super hits in Telugu and Tamil film Industry. Besides being a fine actor, Rakul is also an active golf player. She has played several national-level gold tournaments.

Ritika Singh

Ritika Singh made her debut in the film industry in the year 2013 after being spotted by director Sudha Kongara Prasad. She has acted in movies like Saala Khadoos, Guru and Boxer. Ritika Singh, before starting her career as an actor, was a kickboxer. She had competed for India at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games.

