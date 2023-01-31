Bollywood films come with a great package of entertainment, action, romance, and songs that keep audiences enthralled from beginning to end. However, while films like Kabir Singh, Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, and Raanjhana never fail to pass the radar of cine-goers with the portrayal of toxic masculinity as love, some women characters seem to get irrelevantly villainised to justify the actions of controlling men. Here is a list of some prominent on-screen female characters who were cast in a bad light just to defend a man’s misogynistic behaviour.

Natasha - Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobaraa

Undoubtedly, the Zoya Akhtar directorial taught us to enjoy the little things in life while we are alive. However, Kalki Koechlin’s Natasha was shown to be a jealous, insecure, and possessive fiance to Abhay Deol’s Kabir when it was the latter who was afraid of commitment. When in reality Kabir should have confessed his feelings to Natasha in an honest conversation, it was Natasha was portrayed as the villain.

Veronica - Cocktail

One of the most unfair roles in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail was given to the B-town queen Deepika Padukone. Deepika’s character Veronica was a strong and independent woman, who lived her life on her terms. However, Saif Ali Khan, who essayed the role of Gautham, initially entered into a relationship with her and found it difficult to live with such a liberated woman. Instead of breaking up with Veronica, he cheated on her with her best friend.

Priya - Dil Chahta Hai

The sweet and bubbly Preity Zinta of Dil Chahta Hai was labelled as a controlling girlfriend for asking Aamir Khan’s man-child of a character Sameer to grow up and take responsibility. However, it was Sameer who was in much need of some actual growing up and ditching his carefree and go-with-the-flow attitude.

Rupali - Biwi No 1

In the film Biwi No 1, Karishma Kapoor’s character was portrayed to be an ideal homemaker while in contrast, it was Sushmita Sen’s Rupali who because of her modern and bold lifestyle was shown to be a villain and tagged as a ‘home wrecker.’ When it was Salman Khan’s Prem who must have been pointed out for seeking to cheat on his wife.

