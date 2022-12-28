From Nayanthara To Rashmika Mandanna, A Look At South’s Highest Paid Actresses

South stars have a huge fan base worldwide. They never fail to win the hearts of the audience, be it with their acting skills or social media presence. Have you ever wondered how much your favourite South actresses charge per film? There are some Tollywood actresses, who have carved a niche for themselves, and charge a hefty sum for a project. On that note, here are the top five South actresses, who command high fees.

Nayanthara is the highest-paid South actress, who reportedly charges between Rs 5 and 10 crores per project. From playing Gauri in Manassinakkare to depicting the role of Parvathy in the recently released O2, she has come a long way. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress has been a prominent part of the South film industry, appearing alongside many big names in showbiz.

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in the South with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012. She made her Tollywood debut in 2014 with the film Oka Laila Kosam. Pooja has worked very hard to achieve this position today. She has appeared in several blockbusters, including Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Cirkus, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Jana Gana Mana are some of her upcoming projects. The actress reportedly charges between Rs 3.5 and 5 crores.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of Tollywood’s most popular actresses. She made her Tollywood debut with the film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Her self-assurance shines through in her personality. From Dookudu to Oh Baby, she has demonstrated acting excellence with a wide range of roles. Be it in comedy or romance, she has aced each of these genres like a pro. The Yashoda actress continues to rule the film industry, and charges between Rs 3.5-4 crores per film reportedly.

Tamannaah Bhatia has grown in popularity over the last few years. She made her Hindi film debut in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, but she is best known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. We adore her exuberance when she performs on screen or on stage. She excels in every aspect. Her acting abilities were praised, following her outstanding performances in 100% Love, Oosaravelli, Endukante… Premanta! and Baahubali. According to reports, the actress charges between Rs 2-3.5 crores for a film.

Rashmika Mandanna is considered the national crush. She is one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema. Rashmika made her Tollywood debut with the film Chalo in 2018. She rose to prominence, however, as Geetha in the film Geetha Govindam. She has appeared in several blockbuster films, including Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma and Pushpa: The Rise. Given her enormous success, the actress receives a hefty remuneration of Rs 3 crores for each project.

