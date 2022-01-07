From Pawan Kalyan to Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan Continues to Act Opposite Older Stars

Actor Shruti Haasan has played important roles in some of the biggest hits films of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. The 35-year-old has worked with the big stars of Tollywood and Bollywood. For the past few years, it’s been observed that the actor has starred opposite male stars way older than her.

And it seems she is likely to continue the trend in her upcoming films too. Last year, Shruti starred opposite Ravi Teja and Pawan Kalyan. Now, she is all set to share the screen space with Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chiranjeevi. All these actors are older than her.

Shruti starred opposite 53-year-old Ravi Teja in the Telugu action thriller, Krack. The film written and directed by Gopichand Malineni was released on January 9, 2021.

Shruti also acted with 53-year-old Pawan Kalyan in Telugu legal drama Vakeel Saab. The film written and directed by Venu Sriram was released on April 9, 2021. It was a remake of the Hindi film Pink.

Now, media reports suggest that Shruti will be paired opposite 66-years-old Chiranjeevi in filmmaker KS Ravindra’s film. The film is tentatively titled Chiru 154.

Shruti will begin the shooting with 61-years-old Nandamuri Balakrishna under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. She will be playing the female lead for the first time alongside Balayya. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be playing the antagonist in the film.

The actor will next be seen in Salaar, opposite 42-years-old Prabhas. The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages, and it will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The action-thriller is written and directed by Prasanth Neel. It is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Shruti is the daughter of South superstar Kamal Haasan. She has acted in films such as Race Gurram, D-Day, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, and Welcome Back among others.

