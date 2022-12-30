From Raangi to Sembi, Binge On These Woman-Led Films On New Year's Eve

The South film industry has witnessed a steep rise in recent years. From blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, and GodFather, the films have roared at the box office this year, minting crores. Besides action entertainers starring popular actors like Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR and Ram Charan, female-oriented South films have also struck a chord with the audience this year. Samantha Ruth Prabu’s Yashoda, Keerthi Suresh’s Mahanti and Sai Pallavi’s Virata Parvam deserve a special mention in this list.

As the year 2022 draws to a close, here are four recently released women-centric South films that must be on your watch list.

Advertisement

Raangi - Trisha Krishnan

After receiving acclaim for her exemplary performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1, Trisha Krishnan is back with the mystery thriller, Raangi. Directed by M Saravanan and produced under the banners of Lyca Productions, Trisha has delivered a groundbreaking performance as reporter Thaiyal Nayagi, in this edge-of-the-seat thriller. The film opened to the audience today, December 30.

Sembi - Kovai Sarala

There is no reason to doubt a film when there is Tollywood actress, and comedian Kovai Sarala in it. Both written and directed by Prabu Solomon, Sembi narrates the story of a grandmother who undertakes a journey in quest of her granddaughter’s rapists to seek justice. Kovai Sarala features in a never-before-seen avatar for the social drama, which will surely leave you teary-eyed and hopeful at the same time.

Driver Jamuna - Aishwarya Rajesh

Advertisement

Although Driver Jamuna, starring Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh, failed to perform as per expectations in the movie theatres, the actress was lauded for her splendid performance. Helmed by P Kinslin, the thriller flick revolves around a female cab driver, who is forced to become an accomplice to a pack of dangerous murderers. What follows is a tale of a slow-burning thriller.

Oh My Ghost - Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone stars in this R Yuvan horror comedy Oh My Ghost, which tells the story of a woman and two friends who visit a rural village. Sunny Leone as the central protagonist tries to discover her connection with a dreaded spirit in the region, coupled with some terrifying secrets her grandfather left behind. With some hilarious comical elements, mixed with a few jump scares, Oh My God is a decent watch.

Read all the Latest Movies News here