From Radhe Shyam to Adipurush, A Look at Prabhas' Upcoming Lineup

Prabhas’ much-anticipated project Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde, is expected to release on March 11. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers will release its trailer on March 2. Last week, a number of songs from the upcoming film were released and it has created quite a buzz on social media. As per reports, Pooja Hegde will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. Some parts of the film were shot in Europe.

“Celebrate love in the grandest way possible. The release trailer of Radhe Shyam is out on March 2 at 3 pm," the tweet read.

Apart from this, Prabhas will be seen in Salaar. The Prasanth Neel directorial will hit the theatres on April 14.

Adipurush is also one of Prabhas’ awaited projects. Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in crucial roles. If reports are anything to go by, the film is looking for a Diwali release. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on August 11. It is directed by OM Raut. Prabhas will play Lord Rama in the film. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage.

On the last day of the shoot, Om Raut said, “It’s a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can’t wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot." The post comes with a picture that featured the director, Kriti, Prabhas, Saif and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas has also joined hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next venture.

