The fairytale romances shown in the films make us believe that love stories always have a good ending but that’s not always true in real life. Celebrities and actors have their share of struggles and ups and downs in their personal lives. We all have mostly heard about celebs’ break-up and patch-up stories.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against her husband Adil Khan Durrani a few days ago. The actress has accused her husband of an extramarital affair and cheating. Rakhi Sawant is going through a tough phase of her life as her mother died of cancer a few days ago. The actress has also blamed Adil Khan for her mother’s death. She also accused her husband of assaulting her.

However, this is not the first time Bollywood actresses have been facing such humiliation from their partners. Earlier, some other popular actresses from Shweta Tiwari to Nisha Rawal, have made allegations of harassment and domestic violence against their husbands.

Television actors Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra lived as husband and wife for more than 9 years. In 2021, the actress accused her husband of assaulting her. Karan was arrested in this case following a complaint to the police. After being in jail for a few days, he was released on bail.

The controversy between Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra was highlighted in the media. Both the couples have accused each other, while Karan had accused Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair. According to the reports, while Nisha was on Balaji’s ‘Locked Up’ show, Karan revealed that she kissed a man and had an extra-marital affair.

Not many are aware that Poonam Pandey has also faced such humiliation. The actress is always in the limelight because of her controversial statements. Poonam Pandey once stated that she too was a victim of domestic violence. According to the media reports, she revealed on the ‘Lockup’ show that her husband Sam started fighting with her and beat her brutally just within a few days of their marriage.

Television popular actress Shweta Tiwari was married to Raja Chaudhary at the age of 18. The two had a daughter, Palak Tiwari. The actress has accused Raja Chaudhary of domestic violence.

Later, in the year 2013, Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli. The couple had a son Reyansh Kohli. It was in 2017 when they both had disputes. Shweta Tiwari accused her husband of assaulting and harassing her and her daughter Palak.

Rahul Mahajan had a swayamvar with Dimpy Ganguly on a reality show. After a few months of their marriage, Dimpy alleged that Rahul Mahajan assaulted her and brutally beaten her. Dimpy also filed a case of domestic violence against her husband.

