From Ranveer Singh To Disha Patani: B-Town Celebs Who Got Injured On Film Sets

Bollywood, along with giving us a whirlwind of romance and entertainment, has also delivered some fresh doses of pumping action sequences. Actors and actresses opt for their stunt doubles while shooting these scenes, but at times they themselves take part in it. While filming those high-octane power-packed stunts, our favourite B-town celebrities have sustained serious injuries on the sets many times. Some of the accidents were even these celebs experienced were even life-threatening.

Take a look at some of the renowned B-town stars who were injured while filming sequences or performing dangerous stunts.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh always keeps us on our toes with his versatile films. Ranveer was injured while shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday. While performing an action sequence, he lost his balance and fell from an elevated structure, hurting his back. The actor also received bruises on his face. The B-town heartthrob further injured his fingers in the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Lootera as well.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan got himself injured, not once but twice. The first was his 2006 action drama flick Krrish, where he slipped and fell from a height of 50ft; and the other was Siddharth Anand’s Bang Bang — where the Greek God of Bollywood suffered from a blood clot and had to undergo brain surgery.

Vicky Kaushal

The handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal was also not spared from encountering unfortunate accidents. While shooting for his horror film, Bhoot: The Last Ship, the actor revealed that a door fell on him, due to which the actor had a serious hairline fracture on his cheekbone. Vicky received 12 internal, along with 13 external, stitches due to this.

Alia Bhatt

New mom Alia Bhatt reportedly injured herself, while she was filming a stunt scene in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. After returning to Mumbai, she was spotted with her right hand in a sling. There were also speculations that a blood clot had formed on her arm and shoulders due to which she was in a lot of pain.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani, who had us floored in Mohit Suri’s Malang, also got injured while filming an underwater sequence in the movie. In addition, the fitness freak had earlier shared that she got injured on her knees while shooting for the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

