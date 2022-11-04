From Rishab Shetty To Junior NTR, Know The Biggest Pan-Indian Celebs of 2022

Pan-Indian films demonstrated their immense influence on the film industry in the year 2022. Tollywood movies have successfully eclipsed the rising fandom of Bollywood thanks to actors and directors like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, S Shankar, and SS Rajamouli who have successfully taken the spotlight.

People are thronging the theatres to see the mastery of the storyline, jaw-dropping VFX, and extreme action scenes in these larger-than-life movies.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

As Pan-Indian movies are slowly gaining traction in the film industry, these Tollywood actors and filmmakers have become the talk of the tinseltown in 2022 for delivering some phenomenal blockbusters.

Rishab Shetty:

From someone who reportedly used to sell water bottles in his college years to a pan-Indian star, Rishab Shetty has spelled wonder with his one-of-a-kind film Kantara. Being the director and actor of this mythological thriller-actioner, Rishab has stupefied viewers and critics with his narration of the ancient traditions and folklore of the Karnataka coast.

SS Rajamouli

Director SS Rajamouli’s directorial expertise has been seen in his films like the Baahubali franchise and RRR. Both films have roared at the box office, breaking all records with an ensemble cast, death-defying action, and the amazing power of storytelling. Rajamouli’s cinematic vision is always on point.

S Shankar

Another famous filmmaker of the Tamil industry is none other than S Shankar. Delivering superhit movies in both Tamil and Telugu languages, S Shankar has proven why he is hailed as the best. The director is currently gearing up for two back-to-back big-budget films namely Indian 2 and RC15.

Advertisement

Kamal Hassan

Veteran Tamil actor Kamal Hassan is now recognized as the leading Pan-Indian star. He has given some mind-blowing performances as well as shown his directorial genius in recent films like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan: 1.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

When talking about notable pan-Indian celebrities, Jr NTR and Ram Charan deserve a special mention in the list. Starring together in RRR, the power-packed duo have flaunted their stupendous acting prowess and intense action scenes that have struck a chord with millions.

Read all the Latest Movies News here