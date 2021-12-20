From RRR to Liger, South Directors, Actors Now Eyeing Pan-India Market for Their Films

Telugu film industry’s leading directors and actors are currently focusing on pan-India projects. Prabhas made a name for himself as a pan-India star with the Bahubali franchise. Recently, Allu Arjun entered the race with the release of Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar.

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is on the same route as the actor is coming with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda will also be soon seen in pan-India projects.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which premiered on December 17 worldwide, has grossed Rs. 57 crores as of now.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan in the lead is all set to release on January 7. There are huge expectations from this movie.

Vijay Devarakonda is all set to make his Hindi debut with the movie Liger. The film stars Ananya Pandey as the leading lady. It has been announced that the film will be released on August 25 next year.

Rashmika Mandanna is going to test her luck in the Bollywood industry with Mission Majnu opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

Power star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Hari Hara Veeramallu will be released at the pan India level on April 29 next year. The film marks the power star’s first pan-India film. Earlier, his Sarthar Gabbar Singh was released simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on April 1 across India. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda is all set to mark his first pan-India project with the Hindi remake of Prabhas Telugu film Chatrapathi. The film will be helmed by V. V. Vinayak and the venture will mark his pan India directorial debut.

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri is entering the Hindi film industry with the Hindi remake of the hit Tollywood movie Jersey. The remake stars Shahid Kapoor and is set to release on December 31st this year.

