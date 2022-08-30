From Rs 45 Crore House To Swanky Cars, Know Net Worth of Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna is one of the top actors of Indian cinema, still ruling the hearts of crores with his acting and dance moves. He has appeared in more than 100 movies. The actor is mainly associated with Telugu movies but has worked in Tamil and Hindi films as well. But he started his acting career as a child artist. Later, he appeared in popular films like Devadas, Wild Dog, Mass, Rajanna, LOC Criminal, Shiva, Agni Varsha, and many more.

Apart from being a great actor, the superstar is also a great anchor, producer, and businessman. Today we are going to give you some information about his movable and immovable assets.

Nagarjuna has total assets of 32 crores:

The actor has worked hard and achieved a position in the Telugu Cine World. Discussions of his stardom are not only limited to the country but even abroad. Nagarjuna has built an empire and you will be stunned to know that in 2017 his net worth was $310 million. Later, it increased to $ 325 million in the year 2018, then to $ 340 million in 2019. In 2020, his net worth was $365 million, increasing to $380 million in 2021. In 2022, his total assets became close to $410 million.

Nagarjuna is the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand:

According to reports, the actor charges more than Rs 20 crore for films. Recently, he charged Rs 2 crore to become a jewellery brand ambassador. Meanwhile, the actor also increased his fee for the new season of Bigg Boss. Earlier, the actor used to charge around Rs 12 crore for the entire season, but now for the upcoming season, he has charged Rs 15 crore. The monthly income of the actor is said to be more than Rs 15 crore.

45 cr house:

Apart from films, the actor also makes a lot of money through hosting, brand endorsements, restaurant chains, real estate, and other businesses. If we talk about Nagarjuna’s house, then he has a luxurious house. The actor owns a lavish 4,000 sq ft property in the Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. However, the price of his bungalow is more than Rs 45 crore.

Nagarjuna car collection:

Apart from the luxury house, Nagarjuna also has some of the most luxurious cars in his garage. His car collection includes BMW 7-Series worth Rs 1.5 crores, Audi A7 (Audi A7) worth Rs 90 lakhs, and BMW M6 worth Rs 1.75 crores. Apart from these, he also has a Porsche Cayenne worth Rs 2 crore.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. The movie is written and directed by Ayan Mukherjee and also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on September 9 this year.

