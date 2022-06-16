From Saarathi To Paramathama: Deepa Sannidhi’s Best Movies To Binge-Watch

Famous Kannada actress Deepa Sannidhi, who is celebrating her birthday today, started her career in the film industry with the movie Saarathi in 2011. Deepa has also worked in Tollywood and has left the audience and the critics impressed.

She was born in Chikkamagaluru and wanted to pursue modelling as a career. When she started pursuing her passion for modelling, Deepa got a proposal for a movie. Deepa made her acting debut with the film Saarathi and left modelling.

In the movie Saarathi, Deepa Sannidhi got the opportunity to play the lead role. The movie was directed by her brother Dinakar Tugudeep. Saarathi became one of the super hit movies which gave Deepa huge recognition and appreciation.

While the shooting was going on for her debut film, Deepa got an offer from director Yogaraj Bhat for a film starring Puneeth Rajkumar. In the movie Paramathama, Deepa played a supporting role but her skills attracted the attention of the audience and critics.

Later in her career, Deepa got the opportunity to work with her debut team in the Kannada film industry. Talking about the same, Deepa once said, “It’s been a while since I was last seen in a Kannada film. It definitely feels good to be back. Working with the same team with which I made my acting debut in Sarathi is also great."

After the success of her second movie, Deepa played the role in the movie Jaanu, along with Rocking Star Yash. The movie was directed by Preetham Gubbi. Deepa was later seen in the film Sakkare, a romantic drama directed by Abhaya Simha. Her acting and skills in the movie were praised by many.

On the work front, Deepa Sannidhi will next be seen in Love Churumuri, which will release in December this year. The film has been directed by Hemanth Rao. Deepa also has Maanja, which has been directed by Dr Suri and will release on December 24, 2022.

