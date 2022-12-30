From Shah Rukh Khan To Allu Arjun, Actors Who Own Private Jets

Celebrities have a lot to look at. From keeping a check on their weight to introducing lifestyle changes, our beloved stars have a busy life. They also love to have some luxury in their life. From swank cars to owning jets, celebrities love adding more to their existing fleet and how. Well, today, we are here to talk about the celebs who won a private jet.

These are some of the stars in India who own private jets:

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi owns a luxurious private jet that helps him roam around the world. The actor was most recently seen in the action-thriller Godfather, alongside Nayanthara, Sathya Dev and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan

From his sea-facing bungalow Mannat to a private jet, Shah Rukh Khan is a brand in himself. Whatever he does becomes news. The actor will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

Amitabh Bachchan

There is a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is known as the ‘Shahenshah Of Bollywood’. Big B has inspired generations of actors. He was last seen in Goodbye.

Allu Arjun

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won hearts with Pushpa: The Rise. The actor has reportedly charged Rs 175 crores for the sequel. The actor’s most prized possession is his private jet.

Jr NTR

South superstar Jr NTR is not too far behind Allu Arjun and owns multiple luxurious vehicles along with a private jet.

