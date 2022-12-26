From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranbir Kapoor, Celebrities Who Own Sports Team

Bollywood celebrities have long moved past the realm of lights and cameras and have shown their passion for fashion, food and partially owned businesses along with their busy work schedule. Bollywood and sports have seen a lot of partnerships build up over the years. Be it marriages or any brand endorsement, the relationship between Bollywood and sports go beyond personal relationships and some of the top Bollywood actors have invested heavily in sports and have a team of their own. We have rounded up a list of celebrities who own sports teams.

Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is well known to own his Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket team with Juhi Chawla. They are proud owners of Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL-based franchise remains his most popular investment. The team even won the league twice in 2012 and 2014. Besides these, SRK also flaunts sports teams as well including Cape Town Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders and LA Knight Riders.

Tapsee Pannu

Tapsee Pannu has essayed a lot of roles in sports drama films from Saand Ki Aankh to Shabaash Mithu. She has never failed to express her love for sports. The actress invested in a franchise badminton team Pune 7 Aces in 2018 which competed in the 2018-2019 season of the Premier Badminton league.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor who is often spotted at the football ground on Sundays with his friends is co-owner of the Mumbai City FC franchise in the ISL. He is also actively involved in charity matches between sports stars.

Abhishek Bachchan

Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan comes across as a sports enthusiast who invested his money in a couple of sports. He owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and his team won twice the inaugural edition of the tournament and this year as well.

John Abraham

John Abraham is one of the fittest Bollywood actors, John also has shown his sheer love for football time and again. He owns a Northeast United FC in India’s premier football league- ISL.

Read all the Latest Movies News here