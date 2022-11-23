From Shah Rukh Khan to Shraddha Kapoor, 5 Recent Cameos That Broke The Internet

Recently we have been seeing a lot of big stars making a cameo in different films. For example, we saw Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist, in Brahmastra, and even Shraddha Kapoor cameo in the song ‘Thumkeshvari’ from ‘Bhediya’, which took the internet by the storm and created massive anticipation for her upcoming film, Stree 2.

This makes us look at some special cameo appearances of this year that stole the show and have created a lot of buzz around the town.

1.Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan played the character of Mohan Bhargav, a scientist possessing the Vanarāstra in Brahmastra. It was one of the most talked about points in the film as people were pleasantly surprised by it. It was indeed one of the most special parts of the film.

2. Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Thumkeshvari’

Shraddha Kapoor’s cameo in the song ‘Thumkeshvari’ from ‘Bhediya’ came as a big surprise for her fans. The song trended on YouTube and social media. Shraddha’s cameo as Thumkeshwari in the song stunned the audience.

3. Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra

Apparently, Deepika Padukone plays the key role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra. Keeping her casting as a surprise mostly, we only see her in a 10 - 15 seconds cameo, which created a rage on the internet. It was indeed unexpected for the audience but has added an extra star to the rising popularity of the film.

4. Shah Rukh Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Shah Rukh Khan came in his ‘Fan’ avatar in Laal Singh Chaddha and made blink-and-you-miss appearance that also was also highly loved by the fans.

5. Aamir Khan in Salaam Venky

The audience saw Aamir Khan’s cameo in the recently released trailer of Kajol’s upcoming Salaam Venky. The cameo as added to the anticipation. Now the audience is even more excited to see Salaam Venky and know what is Aamir Khan’s role in it.

