From Shilpa Shetty To Mouni Roy, Here’s How Actresses’ Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022

As the day meant for the celebration of love is finally here, and just like every couple, B-town actresses are too creating memories with their romantic partners. While the stars who are in committed are commemorating the day with their spouse, the actors who are single are sending out greetings for their fans on social media. Actresses’ like Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur and Esha Gupta are sharing the glimpses of V-day celebration with their fans.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is celebrating her Valentine’s Day with husband Raj Kundra amid nature’s beauty, on Monday, posted a romantic Instagram reel with her soulmate. The reel features Shilpa holding hands with husband Raj Kundra as they walk on a glass floor leading to a lush green garden. The actress looks gorgeous as she dressed up in a red dress, on the other hand, Raj is seen sporting a white shirt and blue denim pants. The reel features romantic song by American singer Loren Allred titled Never Enough. The loved up number sets the mood right for the much-in-love couple.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keeps us going," and she added heart emoticons too.

Esha Gupta soared the temperature on social media by posting a sexy picture of herself dressed in a red ensemble. The actress took to Instagram and shared a sultry snap as she strikes a pose while playing with her hair. She donned deep neck dress which accentuated her assets. Sending love over the internet. The actress wrote, “ Love always… Valentine’s Day,"and added a black heart emoticon.

Celebrating Galentine’s Day with her girl gang, actress Mrunal Thakur shared a fun reel. The actress is seen chilling with her girls in Sri Lanka. The fun video sees Mrunal and her two friends vibing with music and capturing themselves on the camera.Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy Galentine’s."

Mouni Roy who is on her honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir, took to Instagram and shared memorable moments with her soul mate. She shared a couple of pictures in the post, while some of them show the couple on a romantic date, others were some random clicks. The last photo is a happy picture of the two from their wedding day.

Earlier in the day stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Rajkummar Rao, among other shared beautiful pictures on social media as they marked the day with their loved ones.

Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 and is also known as St Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. The day is an annual festival to celebrate love, friendship, and admiration. The day turns the whole world red. Every year, love birds all across the world express their feelings to their special someone by giving them a variety of gifts and sending them messages of love and affection. Before February 14, a whole week starting from February 7 is devoted to different days such as Teddy Day, Rose Day, Chocolate Day, and others to keep the spirit of love going.

