From Singing and Acting To Becoming MP, How Manoj Tiwari Rose To Fame

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, who was born in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, started his career as a singer and gradually entered the field of acting, starring in films such as Sasura Bada Paisa Wala.

The singer-cum-actor is now trying to make a name in politics and is currently serving as the state president of Delhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is also a member of Parliament.

The journey — from a man to a celebrity — was not easy for him. Manoj was so devoted to singing that even if he got injured or wasn’t well, he didn’t stop practising.

Toda,y Manor Tiwari has set new benchmarks in music, acting, and politics. The actor started his career at Sheetla Ghat’s Mahavir Mandir and Orderly Bazaar.

Once at a programme at Mahavir temple, his head started bleeding due to an injury while he was singing. Despite this, he did not stop performing, his close friend had said in an interview.

With the release of his devotional album, Manoj Tiwari’s fortunes changed. The actor was also called to perform Ganga Aarti for the first time in 1991.

Until 1995, Tiwari was only getting offers to sing in small programmes. However, things changed dramatically when he released his song, Baadi Sher Par Sawaar, from his album Sheetala Ghat Pe Kashi Me, creating a stir among the Bhojpuri audience.

He received a lot of recognition and offers from his devotional albums and is now a well-known actor and politician. The album Sheetala Ghat came as a blessing in the actor’s life.

Manoj Tiwari was also a contestant at the renowned reality TV show, Big Boss in 2010. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also released a song in the voice of Tiwari ahead of UP state elections.

