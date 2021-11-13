From Software Engineer to Directing Pushpaka Vimanam, Damodara Has Come Long Way

Pushpaka Vimanam starring Anand Deverakonda released on November 12 and is receiving positive reviews from the first show itself. Damodara, the director of the film, is also being applauded for his efforts. While film critics are focusing on the director’s work, some people also want to know more about who he is and where he came from.

Damodara’s father Attada Appalanaidu is a well-known writer. However, Damodara tried his luck on the silver screen with Pushpaka Vimanam being his first film as a director. And needless to say, the film has already left a positive impression not just on the audience but critics as well.

Their hometown is Komarthi. As per reports, he worked as a software engineer before entering the movies. Before his debut film, Damodara made a short film and also won a prize for it. His work has been appreciated earlier as well and his debut movie Pushpaka Vimanam created a good name for him in the industry.

Pushpaka Vimanam is a comedy thriller. It’s been just a day since the release of the film, hence not much can be said about its box office success, but the reviews are fairly good.

Film’s lead actor Anand Deverakonda is the brother of famous actor Vijay Deverkonda, production house Hill Entertainment produced the project. Anand’s last film Middle-Class Melodies, which premiered on Amazon Prime, had also received a decent response.

