From Suhasini to Rassi, Female Actors Who Married Film Directors

It’s not that odd to hear two people working in the same film or show ending up falling in love with each other. Not just that, we have also heard of stories wherein actors have fallen for their directors and producers. So, let’s have a look at some of the female actors who fell in love and tied the wedding knot with directors.

To begin with, actor Suhasini got married to director Mani Ratnam in 1988. Khushboo, who is known for her work in the south Indian film industry, married Sundar C. in 2000. Rassi, who predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu films, got married to SS Niwas. Roja, who was a leading actor in Tamil and Telugu films, married film director R. K. Selvamani. The two got married in 2002 and have two children.

Saranya Ponvannan, who primarily worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, married actor-director Ponvannan. The two tied the wedding knot in 1995 and have two daughters. Mahalakshmi Menon, who was popular by her stage name Shobha, got married to Balu Mahendra. Actor Devayani, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, married director Rajakumaran in 2001 and they now have two daughters.

Bahubali fame Ramya Krishnan got married to Telugu film director Krishna Vamsi in 2003. The couple now is parents to a son. Pritha Vijayakumar married director Hari in 2002. The couple now has three sons.

Amala Paul, the actor who is seen mainly in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, married director A. L. Vijay in 2014. However, unfortunately the two separated a few years later due to some family issues.

