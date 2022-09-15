From Tabu to Divya Bharti, Actress Who Made Their Debut Opposite Venkatesh Daggubati

Telugu actress Kushboo Sundar’s recent film, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu had an impressive run at the box office. The film collected over Rs 3.6 crore worldwide on its opening day. Helmed by Kishore Tirumala, the film also starred Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. Kushboo essayed the character of Vakula in this Tirumala Kishore directorial.

Kushboo Sundar started her career with the 1986 film Kaliyuga Pandavulu. She was paired opposite Venkatesh Daggubati in her debut film. Helmed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, Kaliyuga Pandavulu became a stepping stone in Kushboo’s illustrious filmography. This article curates a list of actresses who were paired opposite Venkatesh Daggubati in debut films.

Tabu

Tabu, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, got her first break with Venkatesh Daggubati in 1991. She made her debut in the film Coolie No. 1, which was produced by D Ramanaidu. Last year, she shared a clip from her first film on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note about completing 30 years in Indian cinema. Tabu played the role of a multi-billionaire’s daughter residing in Singapore in Coolie No. 1.

Aparna Pillai

Aparna Pillai made her debut in the 1992 film Sundarakanda. Other actors like Hema Chaudhary, Meena and Mallikarjun Rao were also a part of this Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao directorial. Aparna played the role of Roja, a mischievous school student who falls in love with her teacher, in Sundarakanda.

Pratibha Sinha

Pratibha Sinha shared the screen space with Venkatesh Daggubati in the 1995 film Pokiri Raja. Pratibha played the role of the protagonist’s love interest in this action drama. Pratibha had a cameo in Pokiri Raja.

Prema

Prema played the role of Surekha in Venkatesh Daggubati’s Dharmachakram. Helmed by Suresh Krissna, the movie won numerous awards. Alongside Venkatesh and Prema, Dharmachakram also starred prolific actors like Ramya Krishna and D.Ramanaidu in the lead roles.

Shilpa Shetty

Although Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut with Baazigar, her first Telugu film, Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya, was with Venkatesh Daggubati. It was helmed by K Raghavendra Rao. For her performance, Shilpa was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu.

Divya Bharti

Not many would know, but Divya Bharti’s Telugu debut film was Bobbili Raja. She portrayed the role of Venkatesh’s lover, Rani, in this film. Bobbili Raja was directed by B Gopal.

