From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly, Meet The Highest Paid TV Stars

In India, reality shows are almost as big as Bollywood films. Stars from the small screen often gain a fanbase as huge as those of B’town actors. Some of these TV stars include Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Rupali Ganguly. Every episode of daily soaps has record viewership, which makes the multifaceted television sector very successful and well-paid. Some of these TV shows have been on for more than ten years because they are so cherished by their viewers. The pay for TV performers is heavily influenced by their on-screen success, as well as the popularity of their programs. Some TV actors receive a humongous pay per episode.

Let’s take a look at some of the highest paid actors in Indian TV right now.

Tejasswi Prakash currently ranks among the highest paid television actresses, and is at the top of the TRP ranking. She portrays the main character in season 6 of the Colors TV drama Naagin. When Prakash competed on Bigg Boss 15, she reportedly made Rs 10 lakh for each week spent in the house. The actor receives Rs 2 lakh per episode in Naagin, reported Siasat. Her total annual income exceeds Rs 40 lakh.

One of the highest paid actresses on Hindi TV is Rubina Dilaik. She is a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 right now. The actress drives pricey vehicles and maintains a lavish home in Mumbai. According to sources, she earned between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh per month as a Bigg Boss contestant, charging Rs 5 lakh each week. Her brand endorsement payment falls within this bracket as well.

Rupali Ganguly reportedly became the highest-paid television actress after having her pay increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode, according to GQ India. If we calculate her salary based on the number of episodes that air each month, it would range from Rs 75,000 to one million. In addition, the actor has made appearances on Ravivar with Star Parivaar, and is also doing brand endorsements. Rupali is one of favourite actors on television, having played roles loved by the viewers, ranging from Anupamaa (in Anupamaa) to Monisha (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai).

Famous actor Shraddha Arya plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV. The actor reportedly makes more than Rs 1 lakh per episode, according to Bio Overview. Her brand endorsement fee ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. As a result, Arya’s monthly salary ranges from Rs 40 to 45 lakh. She has done movies as well, for which she is paid between one and two crores. The actor’s annual salary exceeds Rs 5 crores.

