Rajesh Khanna, who is called the “First Superstar of Hindi cinema" was always keen on doing theatre. After going to high school, the actor gradually started taking interest in theatre and performed in several stage shows and plays. He won several prizes in inter-college drama competitions as well. But his first play did not go as planned. When he got on the stage for the first time, he could not speak even a single line. He got stiff and nervous due to fear.

Well with time, Rajesh Khanna shaped himself, faced many struggles, and finally one day he managed to win the hearts of people with his performance in the theater. Let’s take a look at the early days of Rajesh Khanna before he started his journey in cinema.

In the early days, Rajesh Khanna was known by the stage name Jeetendra. Before gaining recognition in the theatre world, the actor always used to engage himself in the rehearsals of the play day and night. In between, he got a chance to work with the famous actress Geeta Bali of that era, but he could make it. He was a bit sad but he later motivated himself and got busy with theatre practices. An inter-college competition was about to take place and the actor was playing an important role in the play.

On the day of the play, the actor got into an argument with another group. After the quarrel, the opposite group planned to spoil his play to take revenge. Everything was going fine, the play started, and as soon as Rajesh Khanna entered the stage, the other team started showering banana peels and eggs on him. After this, the groups clashed and the play was cancelled.

After this, the actor went backstage and started crying bitterly, repeatedly saying that he had worked so hard, day and night, for this play, but everything got ruined. According to the book, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, written by Yasir Usman, the actor said, “I work so hard why people spoil my work, my dreams will never come true". The friends present there coaxed him and then took him out for a walk. Then no one would have thought that one day this person would rule the film industry and people would be eager to get a glimpse of him.

Later, the actor made his acting debut with the 1966 film Aakhri Khat. His popular films include Aradhana, Doli, Anand, Prem, Nagar, and Dard to name a few. During his career, the actor has appeared in more than 180 films and has starred in 15 consecutive solo hits from 1969 to 1971.

