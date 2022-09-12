From TV To Bollywood And Now TV Again, The Journey of Prachi Desai

Embarking on a journey from TV screens to celluloid, Prachi Desai has continued to carve her niche in the industry for over a decade and a half now. The actress became a household name with her first show Kasamh Se and now, a little birdie said, she is all set to make her mark on the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss season 16.

Not only with her acting skills but Prachi never fails to impress her fans with her stunning fashion sense. Her Instagram feed looks like a treat to all fashion lovers. Minimal and wearable.

Recently, the diva gave a perfect outfit inspiration for our next brunch date. Simple yet chic. A black solid full-sleeved top paired with plaid pants with pink lips.

Prachi Desai was most recently seen in Vishal Furia’s film Forensic. The film, which stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Subrata Datta, Rohit Roy, and Vindu Dara Singh, is a remake of a Malayalam film from 2020. The actress’s role in the murder mystery has received universal acclaim.

Her appearance in Rock On! resulted in additional opportunities in Bollywood. She appeared alongside celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, and Emraan Hashmi. Life Partner, Teri Meri Kahani, Rock On 2, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Carbon, Azhar, Police Giri and I, Me and Main are some of her well-known works.

For her role in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Prachi won the IIFA Award for Best Performing Actress In A Supporting Role.

