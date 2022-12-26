From Twinkle-Rinke Khanna to Shamlee-Shalin, Celebrity Sisters of Indian Cinema

Even though fame is not a family affair, blood relatives have made a name for themselves in Indian cinema and kept their tight bonds as a family. However, not every sibling wears their genes on their sleeves. Nevertheless, let’s look at some amazing celebrity sisters that also happen to be our favourite celebrities.

Twinkle- Rinkie Khanna are the daughters of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Twinkle had a brief acting career in Bollywood before she quit and took to writing. She was a well-known actress in the mid-90s and appeared in several successful movies. Additionally, she became a producer for the films Padman and Thank You. While Rinkle Khanna debuted in 1999 with the release of Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, she was unsuccessful.

Kajal- Nisha Aggrawal - They are both at the top of their game when it comes to acting and staging roles respectively. Kajal is the eldest sister of Nisha and both are supportive of one another and have one another’s backs.

They would undoubtedly be mistaken for famous Tollywood actresses if they weren’t siblings. Kajal’s Tollywood debut was in Lakshmi Kalyanam, while Nisha’s career started with Yemayindi Ee Vela.

Farah- Tabu Naaz: Tabu is well-known for taking on challenging parts in Bollywood productions. With her acting skills, Tabu became a successful part of Indian cinema and established herself as Pan- Indian actress. She also has an elder sister named Farah Naaz, who rose to prominence in Bollywood throughout the 1980s and 1990s. She was well-known back then and had roles in more than 70 movies.

Shruti- Akshara Haasan- When Akshara was set to start her acting career, Shruti inspired and encouraged her. They have appeared in a lot of movies. Both were reared by their mother Sarika Thakur in Mumbai away from their famous father Kamal Haasan. Despite all the obstacles, they were able to achieve success not just in South India but also in Bollywood.

Rani- Kajol and Tanisha Mukherjee- Tanisha made her film debut in Telugu and Tamil before making her Bollywood debut. Tanisha appeared in blockbuster films like Neal n’ Nikki and Sarkar, but she did not have the same level of success as her real sister Kajol or her cousin Rani Mukherji. She has been on programs like Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, which have helped her gain some notoriety. On the other side, Kajol and Rani are successful actresses in Bollywood.

Shamlee- Shalini- As a young artist, Shalini began working on Aadyathe Anuraagam in 1983. Shamlee then made her female acting debut alongside Kunchacko Boban in AniyathiPravu. Shalini left the cinema world and is happy with her kids, while Shamlee continues to put in a lot of effort to succeed in show biz.

