'From Us To You': Actor Surabhi Bhave Shares Photo With Her Baby Girl on New Year

Marathi actor Surabhi Bhave has shared on Instagram a picture with her husband and baby girl. The actor had given birth to the baby girl in November 2021. Surabhi shared the picture on the occasion of the new year. In the picture, Surabhi can be seen in Marathi attire. She is wearing a beautiful yellow saree and has paired it with a green blouse.

The actor can be seen holding her baby in arms as her husband stands by her side. Surabhi has covered her baby’s face using some special effects. However, the family picture looks adorable. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote: “Wishing you all a very happy new year… From us to u… This is us". Surabhi has also used some hashtags in the caption.

The actor received hundreds of good wishes from her well-wishers when she announced the birth of her baby on her Instagram account. Surabhi has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. She has done some very good work that also includes her negative characters. Her work has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. However, now her fans are excited to see her on the big screen.

One of her most popular characters was in the show Swamini. The show gave her a unique identity and secured a special place in the hearts and minds of the audience. While the actor these days is busy fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother, her fans can’t wait to see her back on screen soon.

