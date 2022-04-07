From Varun Tej's Ghani To Chiranjeevi's Acharya, April Nothing Short of Movie Carnival

The month of April 2022 is a movie carnival as several big-budget films prepare to hit the theatres. The month started with the release of Mission Impossible directed by Swaroop RSJ and starring Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhanu Prakashan, and Jayatheertha Molugu. The story revolves around three young boys, who want to capture India’s most-wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim. The movie received 7.2 stars on IMDB.

But the real competition is going to start this Friday with the release of Varun Tej’s Ghani. After that, Vijay’s Beast, then Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 and later this month Chiranjivi and Ram Charan will return to the big screen with Acharya.

1. Ghani: The Varun Tej-starrer sports drama has been written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Varun plays the titular character alongside Saieev Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. The film will hit the theatre on 8 April.

2. Beast: The action-thriller, written and directed by Nelson, has been produced by Sun Pictures. The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde, while Slevaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play supporting roles. The movie revolves around a spy’s quest to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. Beast is scheduled for theatrical release on 13 April.

3. KGF chapter 2: The periodic action film, directed by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film KGF Chapter 1, which was a big hit at the box office. In Chapter 2, the stars of the film are Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The film will be released in theatres on April 14.

4. Acharya: The Telugu action drama has been written and directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Mani Sharma has composed music. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 29 April.

