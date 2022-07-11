Fukrey Fame Priya Anand Reveals She Wants to Marry Self-Proclaimed Godman Nithyananda

English Vinglish actress Priya Anand has come under massive media scrutiny after making sensational statements about her wish to marry controversial self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda. It is reported that the controversial statements by Priya Anand were made during an interview with a YouTube channel. It is yet unclear whether the actress' statement about wanting to marry Nithyananda was on a lighter note or not. However, it has already made the internet furious.

Reportedly, during the interview, Priya Anand stated that she wants to marry the self-proclaimed godman. She reportedly doesn’t care about the controversial life Nithyananda has led and about the propaganda that’s surrounded him. Priya Anand stated that she chooses to see that he is still loved and worshipped by thousands of devotees even today, reported Pinkvilla.

For those unaware, Nithyananda is the founder of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam, many temples, ashrams, and gurukuls of which are situated all across the world. However, he is currently facing charges of rape and abduction that were allegedly made against him in Indian courts. Nithyananda fled from India and is now in hiding at an undisclosed location, claiming that there were threats of mob lynching and assassination made against him. The spiritual guru has also announced the founding of his own self-proclaimed island nation namely Kailaasa.

During her interview, Priya Anand joked that she won’t have to change her surname if she marries Nithyananda because their names sound similar. Fans of the Fukrey actress are taken aback by her statement and amidst this, an official clarification about the same is yet awaited from the team of Priya Anand.

On the professional front, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sridevi in English Vinglish. Post this, she managed to rose to fame with her exceptional stints in movies including Fukerya and Rangrezz. Priya Anand was last seen playing a pivotal role in the Kannada-language action-drama flick, James. For the uninitiated, the actioner directed by Chethan Kumar remains the last film of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. It was released posthumously in the month of March 2022. Apart from this, Priya has a slew of movies in the pipeline including Andhagan, Sumo, and Kasethan Kadavulada.

