Full Kick Lyrical From Ravi Teja's Khiladi Records 6 Million Views in No Time

Ravi Teja-starrer action drama Khiladi, written and helmed by Ramesh Varma and bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru, is all set to hit the silver screens on 11 February 2022. Meanwhile, the film’s recently released lyrical song, Full Kick, has smashed the YouTube records. Released on January 26, on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday, the song has garnered more than 6 million views and about 1.8 lakh likes so far.

Pen Movies has shared the recording-breaking figures of the song on Twitter. Sung by Sagar and Mamta Sharma and penned by Shreemani, the song was recorded by A. Uday Kumar, T. Uday Kumar and Suresh Kumar Taddi.

Pen Movies Tweet Link:

Song link:

This film was earlier scheduled for 28 May 2021 but had to be postponed due to the mounting Covid-19 cases in the country. Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi as female leads.

The music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Three other songs have already been released by the makers, and the fans loved them too.

Currently, Ravi Teja is shooting for his 70th film Ravanasura, helmed by Sudheer Varma and written by Srikanth Vissa. The film, backed by Abhishek Pictures, also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar in other pivotal roles

In 2021, Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu action film Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni and bankrolled by B. Madhu, had turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box office.

