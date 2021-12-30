Full Video of Daakko Daakko Meka Track From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Released

The full video of Daakko Daakko Meka, the first single track from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been unveiled by the makers. The song along with the lyrical video was earlier released in August this year. The energetic dance number has been sung by Sivam and Chandra Bose has penned the lyrics. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the song.

The video of the song gives a clear glimpse into Allu Arjun’s character of a red sandalwood smuggler in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Along with the Telugu version, the full video song has been released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, hit worldwide theatres on December 17 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also features Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjay in important roles. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster hit as it garnered audiences successfully in most of the markets.

Besides, Southern region, the film has been doing well especially in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar. The 13-day worldwide box office collection of Pusha is estimated to be Rs 138.72core .

Area wise break up of Pushpa: The Rise total collections

Nizam: Rs 38.34 Cr, Ceded: Rs 13.31 Cr, Uttar Andhra: Rs 7.31 Cr, East: Rs 4.48 Cr, West: Rs 3.69 Cr, Guntur: Rs 4.73 Cr, Krishna: Rs 3.88 Cr, Nellore: Rs 2.88 Cr

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collections: Rs 78.62 Shares (Rs 121.68 Cr Gross)

Karnataka: Rs 10.30 Cr, Tamil Nadu: Rs 8.47 Cr, Kerala: Rs 4.65 Cr, Hindi: Rs 21.85 Cr, ROI: Rs 2.15 Cr, OS: Rs 12.68 Cr

Total Worldwide Collections: Rs 138.72 Cr (Rs 244 Cr Gross)

